Cassie opens up about Sean Diddy abuse: 'I needed attention'

Cassandra Cassie opens up about her participation in Sean Diddy's 'Freak Offs'

Cassandra Cassie is finally opening up about her participation in Sean Diddy’s 'Freak Offs', referring to them as traumatic.

Cassie, who was previously linked to the notorious rapper, shared her side of the story during her court appearance on the fourth day of Combs’ trial.

Testifying against her former boyfriend, Ventura said she experienced physical and psychological abuse during their on-and-off relationship.

According to Associated Press, an email exchange was read aloud in court on Thursday, May 16, which was as follows, “That’s not being in a relationship with someone that you love and are in love with ... I am really hurt by the way you deal with me, I don’t need your money, I need some attention.”

In addition, she described fears stemming from her relationship with Combs, which involved instances of being chased, beaten, and kicked.

In a video that went viral back in the days, Diddy was spotted beating Ventura in a Los Angeles hotel lobby in 2016.

For the unversed, she sued Combs in 2023, settling for $20 million at the time, before he faced several other lawsuits.