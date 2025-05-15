MGK's shocking transformation to please Megan Fox is melting hearts

MGK is seemingly making efforts to win back ex-girlfriend Megan Fox after the two have welcomed their first baby together.

Formerly known as Machine Gun Kelly, the singer shocked his peers by turning over a new leaf for the Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen actress and their daughter, making sacrifices to offer the utmost comfort to the new mother of four.

"The new baby seems to have flipped a switch in MGK," the insider told InTouch Weekly, noting how their relationship has improved after the daughter’s arrival. "He’s driving Megan to the store, offering to do the night shifts and choosing to stay in rather than going out to party."

His efforts to be a better father to their newborn haven’t gone unnoticed by the 38-year-old actress, who, according to the source, feels "encouraged."

"He has done a real turnaround," they continued, "He’s bending over backwards to make life better for his baby and Megan too."

"It’s not just great for them, it’s much better for the baby this way. Hopefully, it will last, it’s really dependent on MGK and if he can continue on this healthier path," says the tipster aboutthe Bloody Valentine hitmaker.

Friends of the former couple are rooting for them as they put their egos aside to co-parent their baby.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, announced he and the Jennifer's Body star welcomed baby No. 1 on March 27.

Notably, MGK, 35, already has a daughter, Casie, 15, from a previous relationship, while Megan shares three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green: Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and eight-year-old.