Taylor Swift may face investigation for ‘human remains’ found near Rhode Island House

Taylor Swift included in Rhode Island House controversy

Taylor Swift's residence in Westerly, Rhode Island is under suspicions. On May 14, police were called to a coastal area of the town with a deeply unsettling report, human remains had been discovered just under a mile from the popstar’s famous Watch Hill mansion.

According to a statement from the Westerly Police Department shared with NBC News, “Upon arrival, officers located what appeared to be a human leg bone.”

The remains have since been handed over to the Rhode Island Medical Examiner’s Office for further analysis.

And before conspiracy theories take off faster than a Swiftie presale queue, authorities were quick to note, “Currently, no foul play is suspected. Investigators are awaiting official confirmation of the identity of the remains.”

While the discovery has not been linked in any way to Taylor Swift, the proximity to her home had local residents doing a double-take.

“I saw three police cars—one undercover—two looked like Westerly town police officers, and there was a medical examiner pulling in behind me,” local resident Taylor Day told NBC10.

“It kind of alarmed me, and it was just something very out of the ordinary for Westerly.”

Day added, “It was probably a couple football fields away from Taylor Swift’s house and the Ocean House. I would never expect anything like that—especially not in Watch Hill.”

Swift’s coastal Rhode Island home, which she purchased in 2013, has long served as her private hideaway from the world—and an occasional party venue for her star-studded Fourth of July bashes.

Over the years, the Karma singer has welcomed everyone from Selena Gomez and HAIM to Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid, and Ed Sheeran through its doors.

The home also inspired “the last great american dynasty,” a track from her 2020 Folklore album that dives into the history of the house’s previous resident, socialite Rebekah Harkness.

As of now, there’s no indication that Swift was in Rhode Island at the time, and both her reps and the Westerly Police Department have yet to comment further. For now, the town waits for answers—hopefully without adding any more eerie chapters to the folklore of Holiday House.