Royal Family drops stunning pics of Queen Camilla's event with jaw-dropping update

King Charles celebrates Queen Camilla's achievement

King Charles III's office paid a special tribute to Queen Camilla after her visit to The National Literacy Trust in Bradford, where she celebrated the city's literacy initiatives on Thursday.

Hundreds of school children, volunteer Literacy Champions and members of the community were joined by National Literacy Trust Patron, Queen Camilla, and local Bradford poets on May 15.

In honour of the Queen, the royal family released photos of Camilla from her event with mesmerising update on her engagement in the city.

The Palace wrote alongside the photos: "After meeting schoolchildren and members of the public in Bradford today, The Queen, as Patron of @literacy_trust, hopped onboard the Bradford Stories Bus. The bus has been converted into a travelling literacy event space, helping to inspire children to read and write for pleasure."

It added: "Afterwards, The Queen visited the Brontë birthplace in Thornton, West Yorkshire, which Her Majesty officially opened. It’s the first time the public has been able to visit the site."

The National Literacy Trust has been supporting the literacy skills of thousands of children in Bradford communities for more than a decade.

The charity’s writing programmes help young people to find their voice through poetry and discover a sense of civic pride.

Travelling into the heart of the city’s communities, the Bradford Stories Bus helps to ignite young people’s interest in books and stories and Literacy Champions seek to improve access to books, model positive reading behaviours and support literacy conversations.