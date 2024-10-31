Metro Boomin lands in trouble after woman slaps 'assault' charges

Metro Boomin is analytically known for creating his work in dark production style

The mega-producer Leland Wayne known as Metro Boomin, is under fire after the accusations of rape in a new lawsuit.

A woman named Vanessa LeMaistre claimed that Boomin drugged and attempted sexual assault on her, which resulted in impregnating Vanessa.

According to the lawsuit, the complainant was attending a studio session where she took half of a Xanax pill and later, the Like That vocalist gave her a single shot of alcohol through which she fainted.

Seemingly, the woman realised she had been raped and found herself in a hotel, after regaining her consciousness.

Moreover, the suit reads, "A few weeks after the sexual assault, Ms. LeMaistre found out that she was pregnant."

"She had not had sex with anyone else, so Ms. LeMaistre knew that the pregnancy was the result of Wayne raping her," it added.

On the contrary, The Guardian shared that Wayne’s advocate, Lawrence Hinkle II, termed LeMaistre's lawsuit a "pure shakedown" in a statement, on Wednesday.

Hinkle went on to say, "These are false accusations, Mr. Wayne refused to pay her months ago, and he refuses to pay her now.”

“Mr. Wayne will defend himself in court. He will file a claim for malicious prosecution once he prevails.”

On the other hand, the accuser’s lawyers responded saying that the derogatory remarks from the opponent are baseless and they will prove the claims in court before a jury.

