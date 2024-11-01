Jamie Lee Curtis celebrates her near-five-decade 'Halloween' legacy

'Halloween' launched Jamie Lee Curtis' career

Halloween is more than just a spooky holiday for Jamie Lee Curtis — it’s also the movie that ignited her legacy as horror’s first “Final Girl.”

Taking to her Instagram, the Oscar-winning actress celebrated her Hollywood journey, starting with the original 1978 John Carpenter film Halloween that launched her career.

“HAPPY HALLOWEEN to everyone,” Curtis, 65, wrote, recalling her first night on set.

“I walked down a tree-lined street singing… by the end of that night I became the first FINAL GIRL!” she added, referring to a horror film trope describing the last girl or woman alive to confront the killer.

Curtis expressed gratitude for the fans and the film's impact on her life, especially with Halloween sequels and director David Gordon Green’s revival series, which concluded with 2022’s Halloween Ends.

The Freaky Friday alum shared that she’s cherished meeting “millions and millions of people whose lives were affected” by the franchise.

She continued, “That shared experience in a movie theater has bonded us all and so, on this Halloween night, I thank you for my creative life and my renewed belief that coming together as a group of people, with a common purpose, fighting for our lives together, brings out the best in us.”

Curtis closed with a heartfelt message: “Thank you, John Carpenter… for choosing me to embody the every girl, Laurie Strode…”