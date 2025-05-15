Tom Hardy finds redemption in 'MobLand' after 'Venom'

Tom Hardy wows fans with recent update

Tom Hardy recently opened up about his experience working with filmmaker Guy Ritchie following the release of his new series, MobLand.

The 47-year-old actor, who has garnered recognition for his versatile performances, revealed that he initially hesitant to work under Ritchie’s direction.

In an exclusive interview with Esquire, the Legend actor reflected on his relationship with Ritchie, 56, who directed the first two episodes of MobLand.

Speaking exclusively, he said, “I love Guy Ritchie when he’s on, right? I don’t like his take on ‘Oi oi, awight mate! Awight geezah!’ I’m not really that. The first time I met him, I didn’t understand him. But when he articulates himself, you have to listen to him in a certain way, to tune in to what he wants.”

Hardy continued, “I thought he was a bit macho, a bit geezerish, but I misunderstood. He had a sort of punchiness and an energy which I thought was a bit popular and commercial when I was young. But it had an edge to it. It had something.”

Despite initial reluctance, Hardy starred in Ritche’s 2008 film Rock’n’Rolla.

However, the film did not achieve the same level of success as some of Ritchie’s earlier hits.

For the unversed, The Bikeriders star recently wrapped up work on the third installment of the Venom franchise.