Prince Harry's call for peace falls flat, says insider

Prince Harry recently expressed his desire to reconcile with his family-but his latest bombshell interview has only deepened the divide, according to royal insiders.

The Duke of Sussex came under fire after making fresh remarks about King Charles in an interview with BBC.

'I do not know how much longer my father has, he won't speak to me because of this security stuff,' Harry said, adding that the King has the power to resolve the issue.

Despite Harry's apparent attempt at reconciliation, an insider told HELLO! magazine that a reunion is unlikely: 'The family feels that private conservations with Harry are not possible due to zero trust.'

Even a source sympathetic to Harry admitted, 'You can't live in permanent battle mode, You are a 40-year old man. You have to stop fighting the world.'

For those unverse, Harry's comments came shortly after he lost legal challenges against the UK Home Office regarding the level of security provided to him and his family during visits to the UK.