Tom Cruise plays coy at important ‘Mission: Impossible’ question

Tom Cruise dodges question about next ‘Mission: Impossible’

Tom Cruise does not have a definitive answer to how the future of Mission: Impossible films look like.

The 62-year-old Hollywood star shed light on the making of Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning during Christopher McQuarrie’s masterclass at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, May 14th.

When the Top Gun star was asked if the upcoming instalment of the movie is indeed the last instalment it’s going to get, Cruise was hesitant to answer.

"Just let us show the movie tonight. This is like 30 years culmination of this and I think that this is - I'd rather just people see it and enjoy," the Oscar winner told the audience.

Carefully avoiding an assertive yes or no, Cruise said, "We've had an amazing time doing it and it's been a lot of fun and just want you all to enjoy it, enjoy this and know everything - the culmination has come to this moment right now and it's been a lot of fun."

The Eyes Wide Shut actor has been the leading actor in the franchise, playing his character Ethan Hunt since the 1996 original movie.

Speaking about the original film, Cruise noted that it was the first movie he ever produced. "It means a lot to me," he said. "Even thinking that I'm here, being able to do this at this time, that was a dream. It's not something that was planned."