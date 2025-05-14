Prince William to rub salt on Harry and Meghan's wounds with upcoming move

Prince William is set to make an exciting TV appearance

Prince William couldn’t care less if he added fuel to his ongoing feud with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

According to The Mirror, the Prince of Wales will appear in an upcoming episode of Clarkson’s Farm, a move that’s raising eyebrows due to host Jeremy Clarkson’s brutal attacks on the Duchess of Sussex in the near past.

The appearance stems from a March event celebrating the Duchy of Cornwall’s next generation of farmers, where William met Clarkson’s Farm stars Kaleb Cooper and Charlie Ireland.

The decision comes just two and a half years after Clarkson’s now-infamous column in The Sun, in which he wrote that he hated Meghan “on a cellular level” and fantasised about her being publicly humiliated.

The piece sparked widespread outrage and was ultimately pulled by the publisher.

Clarkson later apologised on social media, calling the reference “a clumsy” nod to Game of Thrones. But over 25,000 complaints were filed to the Independent Press Standards Organisation, which ruled the article sexist.

Though Clarkson and The Sun issued apologies, a spokesperson for Harry and Meghan said Clarkson had only written privately to Harry — not to both of them — and slammed his “long-standing pattern” of hateful writing.