Queen Camilla reunites with long time William, Kate's friend at 'special' ceremony

Queen Camilla welcomed a familiar and distinguished guest as she attended the unveiling of the Foundation Stone for the new King Charles III Sacristy at a historic church.

Among those present was Thomas van Straubenzee, godfather to Princess Charlotte and a long-time friend of the Prince and Princess of Wales, reported GB News.

Van Straubenzee, a partner and Global Head of Private Office of international real estate consultancy, holds close ties to the Royal family.

He attended Ludgrove School in Berkshire with Prince William, and their friendship has endured since their prep school days.

In recognition of his bond with the royal couple, Thoma was named godfather to their second child, Princess Charlotte, who is now 10 years old.

The couple has three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.



