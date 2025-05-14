Justin Bieber faces major financial setback amid internet trolling

Justin Bieber lands in financial trouble ahead of launching new brand

Justin Bieber is allegedly not doing the best financially, because of his cancelled tour in 2022.

The 31-year-old singer had to bear the brunt of loss when he cancelled the Justice Tour two years back and is now in debt of his then-manager, Scooter Braun.

According to an independent audit carried out by the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), for over a six months, the Sorry hitmaker owes Braun more than $8,806,000, as per a TMZ report.

However, Bieber’s current business manager Lou Taylor told the outlet on Wednesday that the $8 million figure is inaccurate and claimed that Braun had been overpaid in commissions by $26 million.

The music manager’s company, Hybe, allegedly conducted their own personal audit and came down to the conclusion that he was actually owed $1 million but reportedly “waived that amount.”

This comes after a source revealed that the Grammy winner’s expenditure is the cause to much of his woes because it is “out of control.”

The insider added, “He spends eye-watering amounts per month. At one point, he couldn’t even get a credit card. Justin is surrounded by a lot of people that do not have his best interests at heart.”

Another source shared that Bieber’s inner circle was afraid to witness him “disintegrate.”