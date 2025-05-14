Justin Bieber faces major financial setback amid internet trolling

Justin Bieber is allegedly not doing the best financially, because of his cancelled tour in 2022.
The 31-year-old singer had to bear the brunt of loss when he cancelled the Justice Tour two years back and is now in debt of his then-manager, Scooter Braun.
According to an independent audit carried out by the accounting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC), for over a six months, the Sorry hitmaker owes Braun more than $8,806,000, as per a TMZ report.
However, Bieber’s current business manager Lou Taylor told the outlet on Wednesday that the $8 million figure is inaccurate and claimed that Braun had been overpaid in commissions by $26 million.
The music manager’s company, Hybe, allegedly conducted their own personal audit and came down to the conclusion that he was actually owed $1 million but reportedly “waived that amount.”
This comes after a source revealed that the Grammy winner’s expenditure is the cause to much of his woes because it is “out of control.”
The insider added, “He spends eye-watering amounts per month. At one point, he couldn’t even get a credit card. Justin is surrounded by a lot of people that do not have his best interests at heart.”
Another source shared that Bieber’s inner circle was afraid to witness him “disintegrate.”
