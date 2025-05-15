King Charles, Queen Camilla enter exciting new partnership with historic significance

King Charles and Queen are set to make history as the first reigning British monarchs to have a racehorse trained in Ireland.
Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla have reportedly partnered with legendary Irish trainer Willie Mullins, who will saddle their horse Reaching High at Leopardstown this Friday, reported GB News.
This marks a significant moment in Royal racing history, with Reaching High believed to be the first horse owned by a sitting monarch to be trained across the Irish Sea.
Champion trainer Willie Mullins told The Irish Field:' The next thing we got a phone call asking if we would take a horse for them.'
John Warren, the Royal bloodstock and racing adviser, described the new partnership as 'a bit of fun' for the King and Queen.
Reaching high is a four-year-old gelding with an impressive pedigree, bred by the late Queen Elizabeth II.
