Royal family honours Duchess Sophie as she brings elegance to Barleylands

Royal family honours Duchess Sophie as she brings elegance, charm to Barleylands

King Charles III's office has honoured Duchess Sophie as she took on an important royal role to highlight the monarch's vision.

The Duchess of Edinburgh showed off royal elegance as she visited a fun-filled farm park in Essex to mark 40 years of agricultural education.

The royal's visit highlighted Barleylands’ commitment to reconnecting young people with the origins of their food through hands-on, farm-based learning experiences.

She joined children from St Cedd’s School in Chelmsford, and Manor Primary School in Dagenham as part of the celebration.

The 59-year-old left fans in awe with her talents and skills as she took part in a series of interactive cooking and farming activities. The Duchess also joined in the pizza-making session, kneading dough alongside the children in the kitchen classrooms.

The stunning photos of the Duchess were shared by the royal family's official Instagram account on Wednesday with latest update on her visit.

The Palace alongside the pictures wrote: "The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited Barleylands in Essex, joining local schoolchildren in the ‘Kitchen Classroom’ for a hands-on ‘Field to Fork’ day.

"Pupils learning how food is grown and makes its way to our plates, before Her Royal Highness rolled up her sleeves to help them make pizza and ice cream."

The statement continued: "Outside, The Duchess also took part in a Bird of Prey experience, even flying a barn owl!"

Students participated in popular "Field to Fork" programme, which guides pupils through the journey of food from the farm to their plate. Some took part in the "Cow to Cone" programme, which teaches children about dairy farming and the process of making ice cream.