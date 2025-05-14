Prince William makes heartbreaking admission after latest development

Prince William makes heartbreaking admission

Future King William has revealed the 'worst pain' he has ever faced while reacting to a big announcement.

The Prince of Wales reflected on his own experience of grief in a statement shared to announce the merging of bereavement charities, Child Bereavement UK (for which William is patron) and Winston's Wish.

The father-of-three said: "Grief is the very worst pain any child or parent will ever endure, and while we cannot prevent these losses, we can ensure that every possible type of expert support and care is given, to help rebuild the lives of those affected."

The heir to the British throne went on revealing the heartbreaking experience of six years as patron of Child Bereavement UK, saying: "I have seen the life changing impact of their work and how the support, care and compassion provided protects the long-term health and wellbeing of those living with loss.

"I have also seen the growing need for support of this kind, and it is because of this increasing demand that I am delighted that Child Bereavement UK and Winston’s Wish are joining forces to expand their impact."

The royal commended them both for taking the bold step to reach more people and help to reduce the long-term challenges that unresolved grief can cause.

As the two charities merge, they will look to provide training to professionals, equipping them to provide the best possible care to bereaved families.