Cassie says Diddy used his kids as emotional blackmail after brutal assault

Diddy and Cassie had a tumultuous decade-long relationship which ended in 2018

After brutally assaulting Cassie Ventura in a hotel hallway, Sean “Diddy” Combs begged her for sympathy and even used his kids as leverage to gain her sympathy, according to her testimony on day three of Diddy’s trial.

As reported by CNN, Cassie, 38, testified Wednesday that Diddy, 55, sent a string of alarming texts following the 2016 attack, which was caught on camera and publicly released by CNN in 2024.

The surveillance footage played in court showed Combs chasing his then-girlfriend at the InterContinental Hotel in Los Angeles, beating her to the ground and kicking her as she lay still.

Ventura, now eight months pregnant with her third child with husband Alex Fine, recounted how Combs’ texts came in just hours later.

“I got 6 kids. Please call me,” he wrote. “I’m surrounded. Call me for my kids. Help.”

After a beat, Ventura ultimately responded, “You are sick for doing what you have done. Stay away from me.”

Despite the attack, Ventura says she appeared at the Perfect Match premiere two days later — calling it the biggest moment of her career — wearing sunglasses to hide a black eye and sporting a visible bruise on her shin.

She told jurors a friend had called the police, but she refused to name her attacker. “I wasn’t ready,” she said.

Combs, who has seven children, is currently on trial for racketeering, sex trafficking, and other federal charges. He has pleaded not guilty.