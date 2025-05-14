50 Cent announces massive Europe tour in honour of his 50th birthday

The tour kicks off June 8 in Germany and wraps up August 10 in Poland

Go Fifty, it’s your birthday!

50 Cent is celebrating his milestone birthday in the loudest way possible: with a global tour.

On Tuesday, May 13, the In Da Club rapper announced via Instagram that he’s taking his Legacy Tour to Europe and North Africa this summer, with stops in Germany, England, London, Scotland, Paris, and even Morocco.

The run kicks off June 8 in Germany and wraps August 10 in Poland. But the biggest moment might come in Dublin on July 6, when 50 celebrates his 50th birthday on stage.

"The Legacy Tour is here. I'm hitting Europe this summer to celebrate the music, the moments — and my 50th birthday. You know it's gonna be crazy! Get your tickets now," he wrote.

The announcement was paired with a cinematic trailer on Instagram, flashing through decades of his career with iconic cameos from the likes of Eminem, G-Unit, and even LeBron James.

50 is riding high off the success of his 2023 Final Lap Tour, which pulled in over $103 million across 83 shows. That run made him only the second headlining rapper to ever cross the $100 million mark, joining Drake.

He also closed out 2024 with a six-show Las Vegas residency at PH Live in Planet Hollywood, solidifying his legacy ahead of his big birthday blowout.