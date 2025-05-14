Molly-Mae Hague confirms second season of hit Prime Video show

Molly-Mae Hague is preparing for the second series of her hit Prime Video documentary series-and this time, her boyfriend Tommy Fury will make a special appearance.

The show has proven to be hugely popular on Amazon's streaming platform, and TV bosses are eager to keep the momentum going.

Given Molly's current relationship status with Tommy, producers are keen to capture the couple together on screen. Although the pair had previously split, things have now settled between them.

The Love Island star has previously shared that having cameras in her home does not bother her, as she is already used to filming for her Youtube Channel- a platform that has helped build a strong bond with her followers.

A source revealed: 'It was no-brainer and an absolute yes from all involved to film a second season, Molly's story is just beginning and she can't wait to share more with her loyal fanbase.'

Molly even teased on Instagram this week that a second series could be in the works, further fuelling excitement among her fans.