Keke Palmer reacts to ex Darius Jackson shaming her for viral Usher moment

The former couple broke up shortly after and fought for custody as they accused each other of abuse

Keke Palmer was left “speechless” by her ex Darius Jackson’s viral criticism of her outfit at an Usher concert in July 2023.

Speaking with People magazine in an interview published October 31, the Nope actress recalled seeing her baby daddy’s post on X, where he shamed her by commenting, “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom,” alongside a video of Usher serenading her during his Las Vegas show in July 2023.

“I was at a photo shoot and everybody was looking all weird… I saw [the post] and it was so crazy,” Palmer shared, adding that she didn’t want to “engage with something that wasn’t reality and fan the fire.”

Palmer, who wore a sheer Givenchy dress over a black thong bodysuit for the concert, said she hadn’t considered her outfit a big deal. “I was just at a concert, doing what I do as an entertainer, creating a fun moment,” she explained, dismissing rumours that she and Usher had romantic intentions.

Reflecting on her split with Jackson, Palmer, 31, hinted that her fame may have contributed to the tension in their relationship. “Fame has always become a burden,” she admitted. “I’m just like every other mama going out for a night.”

Following Jackson’s public comments, the two, who share a son, Leodis, navigated a contentious custody dispute before finally settling on joint custody after mediation.