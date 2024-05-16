‘The Fantastic Four’ adds Natasha Lyonne to its cast

Natasha Lyonne was tapped to join the cast of the upcoming Marvel movie, The Fantastic Four.

The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Lyonne is cast in an undisclosed role for the movie, which is directed by Matt Shakman.

Lyonne is known for playing a casino cocktail waitress with an uncanny knack for identifying lies, Charlie Cale in Poker Face. She also stars as a game developer Nadia Vulvokov in Russian Doll, who repeatedly dies and relives the same night in an ongoing time loop and tries to solve it.

The Fantastic Four will star Pedro Pascal as scientist Reed Richards/Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richards’ pal Ben Grimm/The Thing.

The cast also includes Julia Garner as a female Silver Surfer, in addition to unannounced roles for Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich.

Moreover, British actor Ralph Ineson, known for his role in the Harry Potter films, is set to play The Fantastic Four’s primary antagonist, Galactus.

The Fantastic Four is based on the long-running Marvel Comics series and will take place in the 1960s when the superhero team first began.