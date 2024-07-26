Prince William, Kate enjoy Margot Robbie's joke about Harry, Meghan

Prince William and Kate Middleton went viral on social media for their reaction over Hollywood star Margot Robbie's joke about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.



The Prince and Princess of Wales were caught on camera reacting to Australian actress' jibe at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex in a resurfaced clip.



The Barbie star sent William and Kate and other celebrities into a fit of giggles as she delivered a joke about Harry during her 2020 BAFTA speech.

Margot took to the stage to accept an award on behalf of Hollywood star Brad Pitt. She began by saying the actor had been unable to attend the ceremony due to "family obligations", meaning she was tasked with receiving his Best Supporting Actor gong for his role in One Upon a Time in Hollywood.



Throughout the speech there were a number of jokes, but a specific one regarding Meghan's hubby Prince Harry brought the crowd to a chuckle. The jibe in question related to his decision to stepdown as senior working royal.

Margot said. "He says that he's going to name this Harry because he's really excited about bringing it back to the States with him. His words, not mine!" she exclaimed.



Laughter was heard throughout the hall as cameras panned in on Kate and William reaction in the front row. Naturally, the pair seemed unflappable and took it in their stride, laughing along with the audience.

The resurfaced video comes after Harry's new documentary in which he revealed the reason of feud with the royal family.