Why Gisele Bündchen's family 'not happy' with her wedding to Joaquim Valent?

Gisele Bündchen’s family is reportedly "not happy" with her wedding to "penniless" boyfriend Joaquim Valent.

On Friday, an insider told Page Six that the supermodel's family is worried about the wealth gap between her and her new husband.

“Her family warned her that marrying a penniless guy when she is worth millions is a mistake," a source said.

For those unversed, Gisele has been named the highest-paid supermodel multiple times and has amassed a fortune of $400 million.

“Her family told her to just live with him,” the confidant added. “But between Valente‘s pressure and her being a traditionalist, she felt since they have a child, they might as well marry.”

Gisele and Joaquim tied the knot in a quiet ceremony in November 2025, months after welcoming a son.

At that time, the source told the outlet that the jiu-jitsu instructor was “thrilled they finally tied the knot after having a kid together.”

“There is a prenup, but with some loopholes that mean if they divorce there will be a financial settlement for him,” the confidant said.

It is pertinent to mention that Gisele is also a mother of two kids, Benjamin, 16, and Vivian, 13, whom she shares with ex-hubby Tom Brady.