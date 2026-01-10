Bradley Cooper stays hands-on at his NYC cheesesteak restaurant

Bradley Cooper is staying actively involved in the day-to-day operations of his New York City cheesesteak restaurant.

The actor marked the one-year anniversary of Danny & Coop’s with a visit to Good Morning America on Friday, January 9, where he appeared alongside co-owner Danny DiGiampietro to celebrate the milestone and feed the show’s hosts and crew.

The cheesesteak shop, which opened in January 2025, is a partnership between Cooper and DiGiampietro, the owner of Philadelphia’s Angelo’s Pizzeria.

During the segment, Cooper surprised the anchors by bursting onto the set carrying boxes of sandwiches.

“The crew was so mad at us last time because we didn’t have enough for everyone,” weather anchor Sam Champion joked as the pair handed out food.

The sandwich got quick praise. Rebecca Jarvis called it “the best cheesesteak,” and Strahan and Stephanopoulos said it rivaled Philadelphia’s.

Cooper thanked the staff and called DiGiampietro “the maestro.” But DiGiampietro emphasised that Cooper is truly hands-on. “He’s in there cooking, cleaning,” he said.

“First in, last out. I can vouch for him.” Strahan admitted he thought it was “for show,” which made everyone laugh.

DiGiampietro recalled initially thinking Cooper was joking when he first pitched the idea. “He called me and said, ‘You’ve been dodging me long enough. I want to open a cheesesteak place in New York,’” he said. “I really didn’t think it was serious.”

The duo first tested the idea with a Danny & Coop’s food truck in December 2023.