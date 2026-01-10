Brooklyn Beckham celebrates wife Nicola Peltz's birthday amid family tensions

Brooklyn Beckham is celebrating his wife Nicola Peltz's 31st birthday!

Taking to his Instagram handle on Friday, the 28-year-old chef paid a heartfelt tribute to the Transformers actress, calling her a "beautiful girl."

"My dear Nicola x happy birthday x beautiful girl," he penned in the caption while sharing some photos from their wedding day.

"I love you with all my heart and I am the luckiest man to call you my wife. You are the funniest and most hard working person I know x can’t wait to stay young with you baby girl," added Brooklyn.

The post comes just a day after Brooklyn warned his famous parents, David Beckham and Victoria Beckham, to contact him only through his lawyers.

On January 8, an insider spilled to Daily Mail that Brooklyn doesn't want his parents to contact him or make public statements about him on social media.

“David was told to speak to them via [law firm] Schillings," the confidant said. “That was the only way for them to communicate.”

Last year, a source told Us Weekly that Brooklyn had “no interest” in reconciling with family.

“They want to let things settle naturally rather than trying to fix something that still feels tense," the source said at that time.