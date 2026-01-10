Bad Bunny sued by woman for $16 million

Bad Bunny is facing a $16 million lawsuit from a woman who claims her voice was used without permission in two of his songs.

The lawsuit, filed in Puerto Rico on January 5, was brought by Tainaly Y. Serrano Rivera, who alleges that her voice appears on Solo de Mi from Bad Bunny’s 2018 album X100pre and on EoO from his 2025 album Debí Tirar Más Fotos.

Rivera claims the recordings were made at the request of Bad Bunny’s longtime producer, Roberto Rosado, also known as La Paciencia, back in 2018.

She says she was never informed that her voice would be used commercially, nor did she sign a contract permitting its use.

The audio in question features Rivera saying, “Mira, puñeta, no me quiten el perrero,” which roughly translates to “Listen, damn it, don’t take away my vibe.” Rivera asserts that the phrase has become closely associated with Bad Bunny, featuring in his concerts and merchandise.

The lawsuit seeks $16 million in damages from both Bad Bunny, born Benito Martínez Ocasio, and his record label, Rimas Entertainment, for alleged violations of her privacy and publicity rights.

Both the artist and his label are required to respond to the claims in court in May.

This legal action follows a similar case from nearly three years ago, in which Bad Bunny’s ex-girlfriend, Carliz de La Cruz Hernández, filed a $40 million lawsuit claiming he used her voice without permission on the songs Pa Ti and Dos Mil 16.

Rivera is represented by the same attorneys handling Hernández’s case, Jose Marxuach Fagot and Joanna Bocanegra.