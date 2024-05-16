Prince Harry, Meghan Markle anticipate sweet gesture from royals on special day

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be anticipating an olive branch from royal family in the form of a heartfelt wish.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to celebrate their sixth wedding anniversary on Sunday, May 19.

Speaking to Fruity Slots, former royal butler Grant Harrold reflected on the couple’s potential plans to celebrate over half a decade of togetherness.

"Celebrations will probably be behind closed doors, maybe a dinner party with some friends or maybe just the two of them,” he shared.

"Maybe they’ll recreate that roast chicken dinner they had on the night they got engaged at their cottage in Windsor."

The former palace staff also dished on royal family’s tradition to wish one another on their special days, noting, it could prove to be a way for the two parties to get one step closer toward healing their rift.

"Typically, the Royal Family do acknowledge wedding anniversaries, we usually see social media posts so it’ll be interesting to see if that happens this year,” Grant explained

“If they don’t, once again it goes to show the ongoing division. If it does happen, then I see that as an olive branch,” he suggested.