Cillian Murphy admits facing 'intense slagging' even after big Oscar win

'Small Things Like These' starring Cillian Murphy, is set to release on November 1

Peaky Blinders famed star Cillian Murphy revealed being mocked by close friends even after wining an Oscar.

Murphy, who bagged an Academy Award in the category of 'Best Actor' earlier this year for Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, revealed that he was slagged at the ceremony by his brother and best mates.

According to him, 'slagging' is one of the deepest forms of showing affection in Ireland.

In conversation with Telegraph, the Batman Begins actor stated: “There was a lot of healthy slagging. In Ireland, slagging is one of the deepest forms of affection.”

“On the day of the Oscars, my best friend and brother flew out as a surprise. They did an intense amount of slagging. It’s a fair target.”

Cillian said even though with all the fame that he has, he has decided to enjoy the mocking part.

“If you went into that with any cynicism or feeling like you didn’t want to be there, it would be very unpleasant. I chose to enjoy it, my family were there, we were surrounded by lovely people, co-stars Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr", added Murphy.

On the professional front, the 48-year-old Irish actor is busy filming the upcoming Peaky Blinders Netflix movie. At present, he can be seen playing a spectacular role in film, Small Things Like These.