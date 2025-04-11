Lady Amelia Spencer honours Princess Diana with a new tribute

Lady Amelia Spencer continues to honour the legacy of the late aunt, Princess Diana, not only through her striking resemblance but also be embracing a life dedicated to style, grace and philanthropy.

One half of the elegant Spencer twins, along with her sister Lady Eliza, Amelia has carved out her own identity while drawing inspiration from Diana's compassion and humanitarian spirit.

Recently, Amelia paid tribute to a cause dear to Diana's heart-Great Ormond Street Hospital-by sharing a nostalgic school photo in support of the hospital's 'School Photo Day.'

In the throwback picture, Amelia, who was raised in South Africa and attended Reddam House, mirrors young Diana in her school uniform, evoking heartfelt comparisons.

For the unversed, Great Ormond Street Hospital, once one of Princess Diana's most treasured patronages, continues to celebrate her memory by spotlighting young patients with portraits taken by renowned photographer Rankin.

Following in her aunt's footsteps, Amelia has shown a strong commitment to children's welfare, supporting charities and initiatives that reflect the same empathy and elegance that defined Diana's enduring legacy.