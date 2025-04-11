New book reveals 'intense conflict' between Meghan Markle and Palace

When Meghan Markle married Prince Harry at St. George's Chapel in May 2018, It marked a bold new chapter for the British monarchy.

The Suits star-turned-Duchess stepped into royal life with global attention on her shoulders. But despite the fairy-tale setting, Meghan later revealed she had not anticipated just how steep the learning curve would be.

She often admitted to thinking some traditions, such as curtsy, were part of a joke.

Now a 2025 book by royal biographer Tom Quinn, Yes, Ma'am: The Secret Life of Royal Servants, sheds new light on Meghan's early days within the Palace.

Drawing on accounts from former staff, the book claims Meghan's transition was anything but seamless.

One insider suggested the Duchess came across as assertive, eager to lead rather than listen.

Others described her confidence as clashing with centuries-old-customs claiming she believed she could modernise the monarchy from with in.