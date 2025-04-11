King Charles shows no signs of easing tension with Prince Andrew

The monarch has reportedly not softened his position on wanting Andrew ro vacate the Windsor estate

King Charles remains firm in his stance regarding Prince Andrew's residency at Royal Lodge, according to royal expert Gareth Russell.

Despite ongoing tensions between the brothers, the monarch has reportedly not softened his position on wanting Andrew ro vacate the sprawling Windsor estate.

Speaking with GB News, Russell stated, 'I do not believe the King's review on Prince Andrew remaining at Royal Lodge has shifted.'

This echoes earlier reports suggesting that Charles is eager to see his younger brother move out of the 90-acre property, where Andrew has lived for two decades alongside his former wife, Sarah Ferguson.

While Prince Andrew holds a 75-year lease on the estate-contingent on proper upkeep-the matter has remained a source of quiet friction within the royal household.

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie appear to be navigating their public roles independently of their father.

Recent social media posts and public appearances from the York sisters and their mothers have noticeably excluded Andrew, further signalling a subtle distancing as the Royal Lodge situation remains unresolved.