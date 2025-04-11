Justin Bieber's fans spot 'sweet surprise' in his new post

Justin Bieber stirred up buzz online after sharing a new photo on Instagram on Thursday.
The baby singer is currently staying at a luxury rental in Indio, California, while attending the Coachella Festival.
In the snapshot, the 31-year-old singer can be spotted in the background shooting hoops indoors with a friend.
However, what truly caught fans' attention was the cozy scene unfolding on the large beige U-shaped sofa. Nestled there was his young son, Jack Blues, comfortably perched on the lap of Hailey Bieber, his model wife.
It comes after Justin and his glamorous wife Hailey Bieber were seen making their way to the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival ahead of its opening weekend, putting on a united front despite ongoing speculation about their relationship.
The pop star and his wife made unexpected appearance as they arrived in a laid- back style, cruising into the festival grounds on a scooter.
'Fast Five' star Eva Mendes marks Ryan Gosling’s victory in Stunt Oscar campaign
Prince Harry's worries do not appear to end anytime soon as feud with royal family intensifies
Sam Wrench treated Taylor Swift fans with 2023 concert tour documentary: ‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour'
Russell T Davies shares insights about Graham Norton's role in all new season
Princess Anne set to represent cancer-stricken brother King Charles at key international event
Prince Harry was stripped of his government-funded protection after he made his royal exit in 2020