Brittany Cartwright shares update on love life after Jax Taylor split

Brittany Cartwright weighs in on dating after split from Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright is healing from her recent split from Jax Taylor and she is ready to get back on the dating scene.

The 36-year-old reality tv star shared that she is opening herself to love again, and she is ready to be on a dating show as well.

"Mama is ready to date! I am not holding back anymore. Bravo, give me a dating show, I'm here for it. I am down. Make me the Bachelorette!," she said in conversation with People Magazine.

The Valley star revealed that she has been on a "couple dates here and there" since her split but hasn’t found "anything serious" yet.

However, she is not giving up on love, and added, "I deserve to have butterflies again. I just want somebody to be nice to me, and that's sad. I just really want somebody to take me on dates. It doesn't even have to be anything fancy. Something sweet, something small, will make my day."

Sharing her dating preferences, she said, "I'm not bougie. I can be, in some ways, but I'm just a girl from Kentucky, and we could watch a movie on the back of a truck, or we could have a picnic. It doesn't matter. I just want to do fun things and feel that excitement of liking somebody again."

Cartwright also noted that she is keeping track of “all the red flags” that she was ignorant of with Taylor.

She is not rushing things “until I do find that right person again," she said "I got to make sure that it's somebody that loves kids. That's something that's very important to me."

Cartwright holds the primary custody of her and Taylor's son, Cruz, 3.