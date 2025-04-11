Kylie, Kendall Jenner give fans rare glimpse into ‘beautiful memories’

Kylie and Kendall Jenner make emotional final visit to childhood home

Kylie and Kendall Jenner took fans along on their last visit to their childhood home, which is going to be sold soon.

Kylie, 27, took to Instagram on Thursday, April 10th, and shared a sentimental tour of their family home, where they grew up.

“Saying goodbye to my bathroom growing up,” said the makeup mogul in a video, as she showed a black bathroom. “Cause we’re selling our house,” she added.

The mom of two then filmed Kendall’s white bathroom, “This was Kendall’s bathroom,” Kylie said of her older sister, 29. “Obviously the complete opposite.”

Previously this year in February, their mom Kris Jenner announced that they would be selling their Los Angeles abode, where they record multiple seasons of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.

Kylie also featured two pictures of the staircases in their home, and wrote, “So many beautiful memories,” on one photo.

Reportedly, the momager purchased the house in 2010 for $4 million, and spent years transforming it to how it exists now.

Following her divorce from Caitlyn Jenner, in 2015, Kris transferred the property to a family trust, as per The New York Times.

“I’ve shared so many unforgettable memories in this incredible home with my family, and I’m excited to see it start a new chapter with its next owners,” Kris told the outlet in February.