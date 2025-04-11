Hailey Bieber set to become a billionaire?

Hailey Bieber has recently decided to build her beauty brand empire to join the billionaires’ club.

The model’s Rhode brand made $90 million —a figure that the company originally projected it in the last two months of 2024.

Earlier, Rihanna and Selena Gomez’s brands reportedly valued at $2.8 billion (Fenty Beauty) and (Rare Beauty) $2 billion, respectively, and made each of their popular founders’ billionaires themselves.

As far as Hailey is concerned, the source told Life & Style, “People think that achieving billionaire status is very much within her reach, too — thanks to Rhode.”

“She launched the line less than three years ago, and the success she’s already had is absolutely phenomenal,” explained an insider.

The source revealed, “Hailey could cash out today, but she’s made it very clear she is in this for the long haul.”

Since Hailey is Justin Bieber’s wife, social media influencer, the source noted that the model “is slapping her name on the products just to make a buck”.

The source added, “The truth is, Hailey has developed each product from the ground up with the goal of creating skincare that actually works.”

“Over the years, she has tried so many products and a lot of them only made her complexion worse,” remarked an insider.

The source added, “The whole aim of her label is to offer clean products with minimal ingredients because ultimately, she uses everything herself and she wants to be able to stand behind it.”