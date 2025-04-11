Harry Potter star rushed to hospital after intense incident

Nick Moran, American actor who is best known for his role as Scabior in hit Harry Potter, recently been rushed to intensive care after his “major surgery.”

The sudden health scare of the actor has left fans deeply concerned about his health after being seen in a neck brace.

The 55-year-old star looked in a high spirit as he flashed thumbs up to the camera, as his friend shared an update with his fans.

Fellow actor Terry Stone shared the updates with followers, saying: "News update for you all on Nick Moran. He’s had major surgery and is recovering in the ICU he’s giving us the thumbs up but still needs your support, prayers & love."

However, fans expressed their concerns over the heartbreaking incident that occurred in actor’s life. One user wrote, "Wishing strength and quick recovery xxxxx."

Another one commented, "Good luck Nick love to you and your family x." A third also said, "Looks and sounds positive so fingers crossed."

Nick played sneaky snatcher Scabior in the last two Harry Potter movies, making a strong impression with fans.