King Charles assigns key task to Duchess Sophie amid his absence

Duchess Sophie is stepping up amid King Charles’ absence.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, will represent the Royal Family at the Anzac Day commemorations in London on April 25.

She will be the only royal present at the events organized by the Australian and New Zealand High Commissions.

The 60-year-old royal is scheduled to take part in three key ceremonies throughout the day.

Her day will begin at Hyde Park Corner for the Dawn Service, followed by a wreath-laying at the Cenotaph on behalf of King Charles. She’ll later attend a Service of Commemoration and Thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey.

This isn’t Sophie’s only recent appearance on behalf of the King.

On Friday, April 11, she stepped in to inspect troops during the Sovereign’s Parade at Sandhurst Royal Military Academy. It marked her third visit to the parade, having previously attended in 2013 and 2019.

While the King and Queen were away on a state visit to Italy, the Duchess stood in to continue the tradition. It's believed her presence may have also honoured the parade's all-female Banner Party.