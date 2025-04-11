Royal family's social media divide: Surprising insights revealed

Prince William and Princess Kate reportedly adopt different social media strategy than King Charles and Queen Camilla, according to anew report.

Royal author Gareth Russell has discussed the different social media strategies employed by different royal households.

The expert, on GB News, claimed that the royal family's social media approach is not influenced by the Duchess of Sussex's new Instagram profile.

Russell pointed to a clear generational divide in royal social media strategies: "You could potentially see a difference between the way Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace approach things simply because there's a generational gap there."

He went on revealing that the age difference naturally influences how each household communicates with the public.

Russell also highlighted William and Kate's more contemporary approach to social media, saying: "You can already see that the Prince and Princess of Wales will often issue personal short statements through X, sometimes on sports results, sometimes on the passing of a notable person."

Despite embracing modern platforms, the future King and his wife maintain royal traditions.

"And they're still doing traditional things. There are still official royal announcements," said the expert.

Praising the royal couple for their strategy, Russell said: "I think you'll see the Prince and Princess of Wales be a little bit more comfortable with using social media regularly, because most people in their generation are."