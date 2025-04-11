Aaron Carter's ex fiance brings son Princeton to emotional red carptet premiere

Aaron Carter sadly passed away at a quiet young age of 34

After a long period away from the public eye, Aaron Carter's young son, Princeton Lyrik Carter, made an unexpected appearance this week.

He was born on November 22, 20121, to Aaron and his former fiancée Melanie Martin, the little boy has mostly remained low key following his dad's tragic death in November 2022.

It was a pleasant surprise for Aaron's fans to see his little munchkin posing for the camera as her mom Melanie walked the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of The Carters: Hurts to Love You, holding Princeton in her arms.

It was delighted to see his striking resemblance to his late father with his bright smile and golden hair, melted hearts with his presence.

For the unversed, the documentary premieres on April 15, delves into the highs and heartbreaking lows of the Carter family.

The artist was the younger brother of Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter, sadly passed away at a quiet young age of 34 after he was found dead in a bath tub in his home in California.