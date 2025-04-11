Tim Allen on how comedy helped him explore new avenues of life

Tim Allen has recently explained how comedy inspired him to become a sober individual.

Speaking to Closer, Allen recalled his struggle with drugs and alcohol addictions back in the 70s.

In 1978, the Home Improvement star was reportedly arrested at the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport in Michigan for possession of over 650 grams of cocaine.

He was sentenced to three to seven years of which he actually ended up serving two years and four months in a federal correctional facility.

After being released from prison, Allen disclosed that stand-up act from legendary comedian Richard Pryor saved his life.

“That guy made me laugh so hard that deep in me it opened up a pathway. It cleared out everything. I wanted to do what he did on stage,” said the 71-year-old.

Allen mentioned that at that time, he was really in a lot of trouble. However, he decided to at least try for stand-up comedy.

The actor noted that he never considered himself funny as Richard.

Eventually, Allen became “a sitcom staple,” with his successful shows including Last Man Standing and Shifting Gears. He also did voiceover of Buzz Lightyear in Toy Story.

It is pertinent to mention that his Last Man Standing was cancelled in 2017 after six seasons at ABC because of his political views.

Expressing his displeasure with the cancellation at the time, Allen said, “Stunned and blindsided by the network I called home for the last six years.”

Nevertheless, Allen’s fans showed their support and pressurised the channel to re-start his show which was later aired for three seasons.

Meanwhile, an insider told RadarOnline.com, “That turn of event speaks to the fact Hollywood may hate him, but the rest of the country loves him.”