Tom Felton reacts to ‘Harry Potter’ dad Jason Isaacs’ ‘White Lotus’ finale

Jason Isaacs and Tom Felton formed a lasting relationship on ‘Harry Potter’

Tom Felton shared his feeling about The White Lotus finale, as he dished on his close bond with Harry Potter co-star Jason Isaacs.

The 37-year-old admitted, “I still call him ‘Dad’, So we’re very close” referring to Isaacs who played his character Draco Malfoy’s dad, Lucius Malfoy in the fantasy series.

Felton said that the last time he saw the actor, who plays Timothy Ratliff on the HBO series, "he was just about to head off to Thailand to shoot The White Lotus," in conversation with People Magazine.

"I was thrilled to watch him do his thing," he added, as he gushed about the show.

When asked of the finale, he said, "it was great. I'm a big fan of the show, and the cinematography is so beautiful. Wickedly complex character storylines. I've had a lot of fun watching it. And Mike White is fantastic."

Felton went on to share his excitement for the next HBO project, a series based on Harry Potter, "I think we're all very excited to see the wizarding world continue," he said, adding that his castmates and him have not yet talked about the show.

“I look forward to knocking on young Draco's door and surprising him, or something like that."

And if nothing else, "I'll definitely be sneaking into a background shot as an extra," he said, smiling.

Felton also revealed that he has remained close to the rest of his castmates, including Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, and Rupert Grint, and they have an active group chat.