Meghan Markle hits Broadway while Prince Harry makes surprise overseas trip

Meghan Markle popped up in New York City this week just as Prince Harry made a surprise trip to Ukraine.
According to Page Six, the Duchess of Sussex was spotted on Friday, April 11, dining at Ralph Lauren’s Polo Bar before heading to Broadway’s Gypsy at the Majestic Theatre.
The revival stars Audra McDonald, a six-time Tony winner and outspoken Meghan admirer.
McDonald once told Vanity Fair, “I don’t know how she continues to walk through this world with the grace, strength and purpose that she does given the unbearable amount of vitriol and hate she has been subjected to, but she does. I wish she didn’t have to.”
While Meghan enjoyed her night out in the Big Apple, Prince Harry was across the world visiting wounded soldiers and civilians in war-torn Ukraine.
The Duke of Sussex toured the Superhumans Center in Lviv alongside the Invictus Games Foundation.
Harry, who served in the British Army for a decade, had just come from London, where he attended court hearings related to his appeal for personal security in the U.K.
