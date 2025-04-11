Blake Lively’s major reason for suing Justin Baldoni revealed: source

Blake Lively filed a lawsuit against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin Baldoni and despite the backlash, she has no regrets.
The 37-year-old actress was reportedly aware of the backlash that would follow and had prepared herself beforehand, according to a source close to Lively.
"This wasn't a decision made on a whim — it was months in the making. She knew there would be backlash, and she prepared herself for how mentally and emotionally difficult it would be," the insider told People Magazine.
Revealing the major reason, she had to sue Baldoni, the source said, “she can't go through life knowing she didn't stand up to something she believed was wrong."
The Gossip Girl alum had her children, daughters James, 10, Inez, 8, and Betty, 5, plus son Olin, 2, in mind, who she wanted to set an example for.
"As a mom, she never wants her daughters to stay silent in the face of injustice," added the source. "Right now she's taking it one day at a time and staying focused on her No. 1 priority: her family."
The Another Simple Favor star filed a lawsuit against the Jane the Virgin actor for creating an uncomfortable work environment on set, harassment, and launching a smear campaign against her, in December.
Baldoni filed a countersuit, denying the allegations but Lively’s legal team has deemed it “meritless.”
The co-stars are scheduled for a trial which begins in March 2026.
