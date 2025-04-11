Red Tails star Jazmine Sullivan speaks out about facing worst nightmare

Jazmine Sullivan, known for her powerful voice and soulful hits who also starred in Red Tails, has recently got candid about her personal and painful experience that has left a void in her.

The 38-year-old singer, who’s been with producer Dave Watson since 2017, took to her social media account and to thank her fans for the sweet birthday wishes.

Jazmine also shared a heartfelt moment, revealing that she was supposed to welcome her baby boy in February but she faced a horrible moment in her life.

She wrote: "Whew…thank yall for ur birthday wishes.

"Leading up to my birthday has been incredibly hard as I’ve been thinking abt my mother and missing her more than words can say.

Also, I realized I woulda been holding my 2 month old son that I never got to meet," the star added.

The 'Bust Your Windows' singer, who earlier lost her mother Pam to breast cancer in 2023, chose to treat herself to a massage that helped ease some of the deep pain she’s been carrying.

However, the actor and singer also expressed her gratitude, saying she’s thankful her fans continue to keep her in their thoughts.

"So I’m grateful for that. I’m also grateful that so many of you think of me and take the time to write! It’s all so beautiful. Please continue to pray for me as I heal from life’s a** whooping,” Jazmine continued.