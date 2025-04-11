Bella Ramsey reflects on learning jiu jitsu moves for ‘The Last of Us’

Bella Ramsey has recently made shocking revelation about learning jiu jitsu moves for action scenes in The Last of Us.

During an appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, the actor, who uses they/them pronouns, opened up about doing stunts personally and not using body double.

“I did. I always do. Second season's a lot more [of that]. It's really fun. I have got hurt,” said the 21-year-old.

Bella disclosed, “I got hit in the eye by a dying clicker and I got a black eye. Second season I got a proper bust lip from another fight scene.”

“I love it. I really love it. I'm very good at getting injured just enough that I can keep working and not stop,” explained the Game of Thrones star.

While discussing their physical roles, Bella recalled, “Horse riding I learnt for GoT. They gave me way too much training for that. But I did train again for this season.”

“There's boxing, some Brazilian jiu jitsu - you can be small and take someone down,” remarked the Hilda actor.

Bella also showed off their jiu jitsu moves on Jonathan and threw him to the ground.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Worst Witch actor also shared that whole world has a “crush” on their co-star Pedro Pascal.

“He's really wonderful and funny and I can understand why the whole world has a crush on him,” stated Bella.

Meanwhile, the actor noted, “The amount of people who come up to me flustered… he's made quite an impression.”