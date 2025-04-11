Prince Harry finally steps out of Meghan Markle's shadow

Prince Harry has reportedly decided to win the world on his own, taking bold steps to get out of his wife Meghan Markle's influence.

The Duke of Sussex latest move has mad a royal commentator to feel as he has no longer wanting to be a 'spare part' to Meghan Markle.

King Charles III's youngest son travelled to the war-torn country to meet with victims of the conflict at the Superhumans Centre in Lviv, spending time with a contingent from the Invictus Games Foundation, including four veterans who have undergone similar rehabilitation experiences.

Reporting on his trip on the official Sussex website, they claimed that the Prince's visit to Superhumans was a "powerful reflection of the shared mission between the Center and the Invictus Games Foundation".

Royal commentator Charles Rae, on GB News, claimed the move has shown how the Duke no longer wants to appear as a "spare part" to his wife and "applauded" the Prince for doing so.

He explained: "It's something that he wanted to do. And he took the opportunity when he was over there with his latest battle in the court case to go to Ukraine. And I think this is the thing that Harry is best known for."

The expert went on: "Helping soldiers who have been on the front line, and I applaud him for it, because I think it's the right thing for him to do."

Rae told GB News: "It's nice to see him do something like this than just be a spare part and walk into something Meghan's been involved in, like making jam. If I was making jam, it would turn out to be a disaster."