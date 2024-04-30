Anne Hathaway celebrates 5 years of sobriety

Anne Hathaway about giving up alcohol

Anne Hathaway celebrates giving up alcohol for a responsible life.



According to the New York Times, the 41-year-old actress marked five years of sobriety, calling the achievement a “milestone” for herself, adding that “forty feels like a gift.”

The Princess Diaries actress revealed her revised years after previously saying that she intended to refrain from alcohol until her first child was 18.

She also hinted at a third movie in the series during the same interview.

She talked about how wanting to stay clean had been prompted by her want to extend her family with her husband Adam Shulman during an appearance on the now-canceled Ellen DeGeneres Show in January 2019.

“I’m gonna stop drinking while my son’s living in my house,” she said, noting that she preferred to wait until Jonathan, who was about to turn three at the time in two months, was 18.

“I don’t totally love the way I [drink] and he’s getting to an age where he really does need me all the time in the mornings…,” she continued.

Anne also revealed what she did one day that made her finally give up alcohol.

“I did one school run one day where I dropped him off at school. I wasn’t driving, but I was hungover and that was enough for me,” she admitted. “I didn’t love that one.”