Doja Cat calls out parents who bring their kids to her concerts

Doja Cat took to X (formerly known as Twitter) over the weekend to express her concerns

Doja Cat isn't one to mince words, especially when it comes to her music being labeled as kid-friendly.

Recently, the rapper took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her frustration with parents who bring their children to her concerts, despite her music not being suitable for younger audiences.

In a series of tweets, the 28-year-old rapper made it clear that her songs contain explicit content, including references to sexual acts, which she believes are not appropriate for children to hear.

She wrote, “idk what the f*** you think this is but i don’t make music for children so leave your kids at home m***********," without sharing what prompted her to voice her thoughts on the matter.

She bluntly pointed out the explicit nature of her lyrics, questioning why parents would subject their children to such content. She continued, “im rapping about c*m, why are you bring your offspring to my show”

The Streets rapper concluded, “rappin about eatin d*** and pissin on his v-cut, leave your mistake at home.”