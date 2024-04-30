Taylor Swift to attend Vogue’s Met Gala without Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce at Vogue’s Met Gala

Taylor Swift will be there to walk the red carpet for Vogue’s Met Gala, but alone or with her boyfriend Travis Kelce, that remains a question.



Page Six confirms that the popstar will attend one of the biggest nights of fashion, after months of online speculation over whether the singer and her beau will attend the event, aka the “Oscars of fashion.”

Earlier, TMZ reported that both Swift and Kelce got the invitation, but both RSVP’d no.

The gala traditionally is slated to happen on May’s first Monday, and falls to May 6 this year.

Swift, who just had her popular album The Tortured Poets Department recently released, doesn’t hit her global Eras tour until May 9 in Paris, France.

This won’t be Swift’s first Met Gala attendance, the singer has appeared at the event six times before as well, clad in designer pieces including Louis Vuitton, Oscar de la Renta, J. Mendel and Badgley Mischka.

Other superstars who made it to the invitation list include Rihanna, Kendall Jenner and Gisele Bündchen and others. There are chances Bündchen may appear with her new beau, jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente.