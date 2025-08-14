Kid Cudi reflects on 'really hard' decision to testify at Diddy's trial

Kid Cudi took the stand against Diddy in his federal trial back in May

Kid Cudi wasn’t too thrilled about testifying against Diddy, but he knew he had to do it for Cassie.

As he promotes his new autobiography, Cudi: The Memoir, the Grammy-winning rapper is finally opening up about his highly published testimony against Sean “Diddy” Combs for the first time since taking the stand in the federal trial back in May.

Kid Cudi, real name Scott Mascudi, admitted that he actually refused to testify twice before being subpoenaed. Still reluctant, he then thought of Cassie, whom Cudi briefly dated during one of Cassie and Diddy’s many breaks.

“It was really hard. I didn’t want to do it,” he told CBS News’ Anthony Mason. “I got subpoenaed and I knew I was helping Cassie and I just wanted to be there for her and help her out. It was a tough situation,” he added.

The 41-year-old recalled how he felt being in the courtroom right across from Diddy.

“It was weird, man, because that was the first time I had seen him in a while. We made eye contact a couple times. It was f**king weird, but I’m glad I got through it. Got it behind me. I know I did the right thing, so that’s all that matters,” he said.

He also reflected on the trial during his recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

“I hated every minute of it,” he told host Alex Cooper. “But then I thought, ‘I’m here to support Cassie.’ Cassie is my friend and I love her and I want to see her do well.”

He added that he “was so happy” to see Cassie doing well, having “found her person,” i.e., husband Alex Fine, and welcoming three kids with him.