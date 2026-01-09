Dominic West shares regret over THIS past split despite being married

Dominic West shares regret over ending past relationship despite being married

Dominic West still regrets splitting with the mother of his first child despite being married to aristocrat Catherine FitzGerald.

West revealed the reason as well, recalling that he wasn’t ready to settle down at 28 when he welcomed a daughter with Polly Astor.

Appearing on the Rosebud with Gyles Brandreth podcast, he called the end of the relationship "one of the big sadnesses" or "shames."

"I suppose so, yes. I suppose I wish my eldest daughter had had some of the advantages or some of the security that my others have had," he noted.

Explaining the split, he said, "I think I was too young. I was 28."

He admitted that 28 is "not that young, but I was just leaving drama school and looking towards America and so it came at the wrong time, really. It was very difficult, that ending.'"

"It was terrible because it was all me. I wanted out. I hurt Polly very badly, but at the time I wasn't ready to settle down. I was doing films all over the place and didn't want to be tied down. Then I got The Wire," he added.

Despite the painful split, The Crown star and Polly have formed an amicable relationship.

"We're great friends now," he remarked.

West and Polly’s daughter, Martha, is also included in his family with Catherine and their children Dora, 19, Senan, 17, Francis, 14, and Christabel, nine.